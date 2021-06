Uppermill Band June 17 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Sect. Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We are looking to engage a MUSICAL DIRECTOR to lead Team Uppermill after the Finals

Shipston Town Band June 17 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Milton Keynes Brass June 16 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSION player. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required.

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards