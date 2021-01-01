Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Melton Band

Posted: 18-Jun-2021

Required:

SOLO TUTTI CORNET VACANCY. If you are keen to get back to playing and looking for a new band, give our MD a call. We are an ambitious but fun and friendly band looking for new cornet players. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdays 7.30pm.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07802 618078 on for more details and a chat or email

ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Melton Band

Posted: 18-Jun-2021

Required:

PRINCIPAL CORNET required for an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band. If you are looking for your next musical challenge and want to lead our cornet section, please give our MD a call. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdayâ€™s 7.30pm.



Contact:

Ring the MD on 07802 618078 on for more details and a chat or email

ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE