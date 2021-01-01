                 

Melton Band

Posted: 18-Jun-2021

Required:
SOLO TUTTI CORNET VACANCY. If you are keen to get back to playing and looking for a new band, give our MD a call. We are an ambitious but fun and friendly band looking for new cornet players. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdays 7.30pm.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07802 618078 on for more details and a chat or email
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Melton Band

Melton Band

Posted: 18-Jun-2021

Required:
PRINCIPAL CORNET required for an ambitious but friendly 3rd section band. If you are looking for your next musical challenge and want to lead our cornet section, please give our MD a call. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdayâ€™s 7.30pm.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07802 618078 on for more details and a chat or email
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Melton Band
Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

West Somerset Brass Band

June 19 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome

