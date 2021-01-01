Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jun-2021

Required:

The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.



Contact:

To take advantage of this exciting opportunity, please apply in confidence to:

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 15-Jun-2021

Required:

The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of Solo Baritone to join our very competent section! Some exciting things planned for the return from lockdown and this is a great opportunity to join our progressive and friendly band.



Contact:

If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to the future success of this proactive and enjoyable band then do not hesitate to contact our MD. Come and show us what you're made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 30-May-2021

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band invites applications to join our bass section. Position negotiable. We are looking for committed, enthusiastic and dedicated players to progress. Great things planned as soon as we are allowed.



Contact:

If you feel you can add value to our friendly and enthusiastic band please do not hesitate to apply in confidence. Contact...

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-May-2021

Required:

Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Positions Negotiable). Enthusiasm and dedication are the prerequisite and we are looking to strengthen with players who can demonstrate their commitment and confidence!



Contact:

If you want to join a friendly, forward thinking and enthusiastic band then don't hesitate to contact us! Some great initiatives are planned as soon as we are able after current restrictions.

Contact:

Jason M Smith (MD)



07547707257