Newstead Brass

Posted: 24-Jun-2021

Required:

Newstead Brass, Championship section, require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band to the delayed 2020 national finals , Bolsover Entertainment festival and a range of concerts across the region until our current principal returns from maternity leave.



Contact:

Come and work with our esteemed MD, Jim Davies. Rehearsals in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28. Please contact chair, Carrie, on 07803 623113 or Secretary, Mike, on 07914 529936 to express your interest.