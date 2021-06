Dobcross Silver Band June 25 • The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.

Elland Silver Youth Brass Band June 25 • We are now accepting applications for gifted and talented brass and percussion players (grade 5) upwards to join our multi award winning Youth Band. Covid safe Rehearsals Saturdays 10 - 12pm, Halifax Minster.

Newstead Brass June 24 • Newstead Brass, Championship section, require PRINCIPAL CORNET to lead the band to the delayed 2020 national finals , Bolsover Entertainment festival and a range of concerts across the region until our current principal returns from maternity leave.

