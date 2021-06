Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Garforth Brass

Posted: 28-Jun-2021

Required:

Recently promoted to 3rd section (Yorkshire), Garforth Brass requires a Euphonium, 2nd baritone and cornet players (positions negotiable). We have exciting times ahead & look to further progression as we rebuild a sensible mix of contests/concerts.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Sunday evening at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth LS25 1NW commencing at 6.30pm. Contact MD John on 07766 880302 for more details.