Abertillery Town Band

Posted: 28-Jun-2021

Required:
Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; 2nd trombone, bass trombone and Eb or Bb bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm and are looking forward to representing Wales in the 2nd section finals in September.

Contact:
If you feel you can make a difference and contribute to this proactive, friendly and committed band, please contact the Chairman, Nigel Bard on 07568 504384 or email at
The band are also celebrating their 50th Anniversary Year!

  Map to bandroom
