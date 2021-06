Lydney Band June 30 • LYDNEY TOWN BAND. . Required:. Vacancies exist for SOPRANO and EEb BASS to strengthen the team.. We are 3rd section (W of England) based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. . Rehearsal- Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales. and South Glos.

Shipston Town Band June 29 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

St Dennis Band June 29 • St Dennis Band (Cornwall) (Championship Section) invites expressions of interest for the position of BBb BASS. Based in Mid Cornwall and just 5 minutes off the A30, the band rehearses every Monday and Thursday at 19:45.

