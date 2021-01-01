                 

CINDERFORD BAND

Posted: 4-Jul-2021

Required:
Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr. Chris Howley are looking to recruit cornets/trombones and a kit percussionist to strengthen the ranks of our friendly 2nd section band. Rehearsals take place on Sundays 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays 8pm to 10pm.

Contact:
If you fancy a new challenge, then interested players can contact us in complete confidence. Please contact our chairman, Mr. Ian Tomlins on 07815634905 or for more details. All players are very welcome!

  CINDERFORD BAND
