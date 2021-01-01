Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

CINDERFORD BAND

Posted: 4-Jul-2021

Required:

Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr. Chris Howley are looking to recruit cornets/trombones and a kit percussionist to strengthen the ranks of our friendly 2nd section band. Rehearsals take place on Sundays 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays 8pm to 10pm.



Contact:

If you fancy a new challenge, then interested players can contact us in complete confidence. Please contact our chairman, Mr. Ian Tomlins on 07815634905 or for more details. All players are very welcome!