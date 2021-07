July 11 • Watford Band is looking to recruit Bb Bass, 2nd Trombone, 1st, 2nd Horn Players, and Percussionists. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10 but at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.. Visit our website www.watfordband.org.u

July 11 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30