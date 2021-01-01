1 to 2 of 2
Littleport Brass Band
Posted: 12-Jul-2021
Required:
Littleport Brass are currently a third section contesting band near Ely in Cambridgeshire and rehearse every Wednesday evening 7.30-9.30. We are looking for a kit drummer, percussionist and cornet (position negotiable). We are a friendly, active band.
Contact:
Through the Band Website: www.littleportbrass.co.uk or contact Sue in confidence on 07765857592
