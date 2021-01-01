Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 13-Jul-2021

Required:

DIGGLE BAND require a SOPRANO CORNET player to join our friendly committed team. Rehearsals are at DIGGLE BAND CLUB Tuesday evenings 7.45 to 9.45 pm. We offer a balanced mix of concerts and contests.



Contact:

Contact : in confidence Phil Kerr on

07961733262

DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 1-Jul-2021

Required:

Diggle Band. Have vacancies for Solo cornet players to join our friendly committed band Rehearsals are Tuesday evening 7.45 at Diggle Band Club We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests.



Contact:

Contact

Phil Kerr on

07961 733262

All enquiries in strictest confidence