DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 13-Jul-2021

Required:
DIGGLE BAND require a SOPRANO CORNET player to join our friendly committed team. Rehearsals are at DIGGLE BAND CLUB Tuesday evenings 7.45 to 9.45 pm. We offer a balanced mix of concerts and contests.

Contact:
Contact : in confidence Phil Kerr on
07961733262

  Map to bandroom   DIGGLE BAND

DIGGLE BAND

Posted: 1-Jul-2021

Required:
Diggle Band. Have vacancies for Solo cornet players to join our friendly committed band Rehearsals are Tuesday evening 7.45 at Diggle Band Club We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests.

Contact:
Contact
Phil Kerr on
07961 733262
All enquiries in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   DIGGLE BAND
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 13 • Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.

City of Bristol Brass Band

July 13 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Pro Cards

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

