DIGGLE BAND
Posted: 13-Jul-2021
Required:
DIGGLE BAND require a SOPRANO CORNET player to join our friendly committed team. Rehearsals are at DIGGLE BAND CLUB Tuesday evenings 7.45 to 9.45 pm. We offer a balanced mix of concerts and contests.
Contact:
Contact : in confidence Phil Kerr on
07961733262
DIGGLE BAND
Posted: 1-Jul-2021
Required:
Diggle Band. Have vacancies for Solo cornet players to join our friendly committed band Rehearsals are Tuesday evening 7.45 at Diggle Band Club We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests.
Contact:
Contact
Phil Kerr on
07961 733262
All enquiries in strictest confidence