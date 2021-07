Jubilee brass (Oxford) band July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band July 13 • Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.

City of Bristol Brass Band July 13 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

