Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

Posted: 13-Jul-2021

Required:

Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.



Contact:

We are a hard working self supporting family orientated band with a sensible mix of concerts and contests.

For further information or to apply in confidence please contact , or telephone Paul Wilkinson on 07926 377410