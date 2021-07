Chapeltown Silver Prize Band July 14 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND July 14 • In preparation for Cheltenham Finals, 2nd section, we are looking for the following players -. Solo euphonium, 1st horn, back row cornet, bass trombone.

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

