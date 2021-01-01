                 

Positions Vacant

Melton Band

Posted: 15-Jul-2021

Required:
Melton Band is looking to strengthen its CORNET SECTION with vacancies for solo cornet and back row . We are already back at rehearsals and are preparing for our summer engagement programme. So if you are looking for a new challenge, get in touch.

Contact:
For more information please contact our MD Graham Sutton or call 07802 618078.

Melton Band

Posted: 18-Jun-2021

Required:
SOLO TUTTI CORNET VACANCY. If you are keen to get back to playing and looking for a new band, give our MD a call. We are an ambitious but fun and friendly band looking for new cornet players. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdays 7.30pm.

Contact:
Ring the MD on 07802 618078 on for more details and a chat or email
ALL ENQUIRIES IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

