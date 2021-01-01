Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Enderby Band

Posted: 17-Jul-2021

Required:

Enderby Band (Midlands Championship Section) Require a Musical Director. 1st Section National Finalists, former Bolsover and Midlands Area Champions, current Shirebrook Champions. The band has a group of hard working, committed and talented players.



Contact:

Applications in strictest confidence and in writing only. Please send a CV and / or covering letter detailing experience to Ian Hayto (chairman) at . If you wish to discuss the role further, please email or call 0792 1928629

Enderby Band

Posted: 28-Jun-2021

Required:

Enderby Band (Midlands Championship Section) Require a Musical Director. 1st Section National Finalists, former Bolsover and Midlands Area Champions, current Shirebrook Champions. The band has a group of hard working, committed and talented players.



Contact:

Applications in strictest confidence and in writing only. Please send a CV and / or covering letter detailing experience to Ian Hayto (chairman) at . If you wish to discuss the role further, please email or call 0792 1928629