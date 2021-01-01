                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Enderby Band

Posted: 17-Jul-2021

Required:
Enderby Band (Midlands Championship Section) Require a Musical Director. 1st Section National Finalists, former Bolsover and Midlands Area Champions, current Shirebrook Champions. The band has a group of hard working, committed and talented players.

Contact:
Applications in strictest confidence and in writing only. Please send a CV and / or covering letter detailing experience to Ian Hayto (chairman) at . If you wish to discuss the role further, please email or call 0792 1928629

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band

Enderby Band

Posted: 28-Jun-2021

Required:
Enderby Band (Midlands Championship Section) Require a Musical Director. 1st Section National Finalists, former Bolsover and Midlands Area Champions, current Shirebrook Champions. The band has a group of hard working, committed and talented players.

Contact:
Applications in strictest confidence and in writing only. Please send a CV and / or covering letter detailing experience to Ian Hayto (chairman) at . If you wish to discuss the role further, please email or call 0792 1928629

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Enderby Band

July 17 • Enderby Band (Midlands Championship Section) Require a Musical Director. 1st Section National Finalists, former Bolsover and Midlands Area Champions, current Shirebrook Champions. The band has a group of hard working, committed and talented players.

Golborne Brass

July 17 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Epping Forest Band

July 16 • Now that we are back together, we invite applications for a 2nd Horn,Tenor Trombone and Euph to complete our line up. The band meet on Monday evenings (plus extra rehearsals depending on engagements) between 8-10pm in our own band room in Epping, Essex.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top