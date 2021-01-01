1 to 2 of 2
Enderby Band
Posted: 28-Jun-2021
Required:
Enderby Band (Midlands Championship Section) Require a Musical Director. 1st Section National Finalists, former Bolsover and Midlands Area Champions, current Shirebrook Champions. The band has a group of hard working, committed and talented players.
Contact:
Applications in strictest confidence and in writing only. Please send a CV and / or covering letter detailing experience to Ian Hayto (chairman) at . If you wish to discuss the role further, please email or call 0792 1928629