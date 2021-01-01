                 

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 2-Aug-2021

Required:
Musical Director required from September onwards who will help to continue developing and motivating the band.4th section band next year we are keen to regain 3rd section status. We are open to discussions with conductors of varying ranges of experience.

Contact:
We rehearse Monday & Friday evenings in Deepcar Village Hall, equal distance between Sheffield,Barnsley & Huddersfield, 5 mins drive from J35A/36 M1. Expressions of interest please to James 07762 835553 or

  Deepcar Brass Band
