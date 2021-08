Crewe Brass August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Crewe Brass August 19 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Chadderton Band August 19 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

