Milton Keynes Brass August 16 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required..

Ashton under Lyne Band August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Shipston Town Band August 12 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

