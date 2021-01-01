1 to 1 of 1
St Helens Youth Brass Band
Posted: 25-Aug-2021
Required:
We are looking for a new conductor for our beginner band on Saturday mornings. Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join an amazing organisation and start a new generation of young people off on a brass and percussion musical journey?
Contact:
We'd love to hear from you — contact us on for an information pack. Or for an informal confidential conversation contact our Musical Director Jay Hall on Applications close Saturday 25th September.