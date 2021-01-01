Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

St Helens Youth Brass Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2021

Required:

We are looking for a new conductor for our beginner band on Saturday mornings. Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join an amazing organisation and start a new generation of young people off on a brass and percussion musical journey?



Contact:

We'd love to hear from you — contact us on for an information pack. Or for an informal confidential conversation contact our Musical Director Jay Hall on Applications close Saturday 25th September.