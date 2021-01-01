                 

St Helens Youth Brass Band

Posted: 25-Aug-2021

Required:
We are looking for a new conductor for our beginner band on Saturday mornings. Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join an amazing organisation and start a new generation of young people off on a brass and percussion musical journey?

Contact:
We'd love to hear from you — contact us on for an information pack. Or for an informal confidential conversation contact our Musical Director Jay Hall on Applications close Saturday 25th September.

  St Helens Youth Brass Band
Vacancies

