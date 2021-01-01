1 to 1 of 1
Welwyn Garden City Band
Posted: 3-Sep-2021
Required:
We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band returning to rehearsals after a varied summer season and looking forward to Christmas (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.
Contact:
Covid-safe rehearsals are now underway and are on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at