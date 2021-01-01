Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2021

Required:

We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band returning to rehearsals after a varied summer season and looking forward to Christmas (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET & BBb BASS players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.



Contact:

Covid-safe rehearsals are now underway and are on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at