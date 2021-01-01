                 

Positions Vacant

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 3-Sep-2021

Required:
Epping Forest (L&SC 2nd Section) have vacancies for Trombone, Tenor Horn and Euphonium players. We rehearse on Monday evenings in our own band room 8-10pm. The band aim for a sensible mix of contest and concert performances under MD Keith Schroeter.

Contact:
We welcome applications from players who want to join a friendly, progressive group of players who are keen to improve standards and provide quality entertainment
Either visit our website www.eppingforestband.co.uk or contact Keith (MD) on 07775 857600.

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band
Epping Forest Band

