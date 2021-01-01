Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ashton under Lyne Band

Required:

SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.



Contact:

Applications in confidence to the band secretary Gary Roylance at or via the band Facebook page

Required:

PRINCIPAL CORNET - Due to unforseen circumstances we now have an opening for a new leader for our cornet section! If you think you are up for the challenge all the help and support required awaits you. We are now back into full rehearsals.



Contact:

Enquiries in confidence to the band secretary at or via the band facebook page