Chelmsford Silver Band September 8 • Front Row Cornet. We are a friendly, active, non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals averaging 28 players are held in Chelmsford on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church

Bollington Brass Band September 7 • Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist. Friendly 1st section North West band Nr Stockport/Macclesfield.. Sensible contest and concert program throughout the year.. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm

Ashton under Lyne Band September 7 • SOPRANO CORNET: We are looking for a confident and competent player to join our experienced cornet bench. Rehearsals are on Monday nights 8-10pm and we have a sensible and good quality forthcoming concert and contest schedule.

