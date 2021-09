Lydney Band September 9 • Vacancies exist for a PERCUSSIONIST and an Eb BASS to strengthen the team. We are a 3rd section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean. Rehearsal: Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucestershire.

Chadderton Band September 9 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Hungerford Town Band September 9 • Third section band requires Soprano and Bb Cornet players. Do you fancy trying soprano?, Do you want a change of position? . We have a happy and busy band with ambitious projects following lock down.

