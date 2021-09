Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

city of coventry brass

Posted: 12-Sep-2021

City of Coventry Brass require a Musical Director to prepare the band for forthcoming engagements and contests in the Second Section. We rehearse in Coventry on Thursday evenings with additional rehearsals as required prior to concerts and contests.



Please apply to the band manager Phil Wroe at including a CV by no later than 30 September 2021. All applications will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.