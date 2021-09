Cheshire Constabulary Band September 13 • The band are looking for a capable front rank. cornet player. Great rehearsal facilities. Interesting and enjoyable engagements and just one rehearsal per week.

Shipston Town Band September 13 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength.

city of coventry brass September 12 • City of Coventry Brass require a Musical Director to prepare the band for forthcoming engagements and contests in the Second Section. We rehearse in Coventry on Thursday evenings with additional rehearsals as required prior to concerts and contests.

