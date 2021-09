Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ellenbrook and Boothstown Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2021

Required:

Conductor Required. A small, non-contest S Mancs. band restarting after the recent long break looking for a conductor to replace ours who no longer has time. Also vacancies for a drummer and Bb Bass. Any other players also welcome. Rehearse Mon & Weds.



Contact:

Apply by email to or by phone to Huw Evans on 07955 045565