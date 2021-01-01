Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band September 20 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed kit percussionist to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band September 20 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed solo cornet player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Shipston Town Band September 20 • Stour Concert Brass our comminity band are looking for Bb Bass Eb Bass and Solo Cornets to bring the band up to strength. We rehearse in our refurbished band room in Shipston in South Warwickshire on Friday at 7.45

