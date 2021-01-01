1 to 1 of 1
BEDFORD TOWN BAND
Posted: 20-Sep-2021
Required:
Bedford Town Band, 2nd section, are looking for sop, bass trombone & back row cornet. We rehearse Tuesday & Thursday, 8-00 - 10-00.
Contact:
Please contact Paul on 07759 155224
