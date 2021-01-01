Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Stretford Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2021

Required:

Principle cornet required for a friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . We are currently rebuilding following covid and looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.



Contact:

We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, StertfordM32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and to meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494