Stretford Band

Posted: 23-Sep-2021

Required:
Principle cornet required for a friendly, non-contesting band. We are a community based band with a long, proud history . We are currently rebuilding following covid and looking forward to local concerts and engagements in the coming months.

Contact:
We rehearse Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, Sevenways Methodist Church, Barton Rd, StertfordM32 9RD. We will make you very welcome if you come down for a blow and to meet the band. Please contact John for more info. 07590507494

