BEDFORD TOWN BAND

Posted: 24-Sep-2021

Required:
Rebuilding band post Covid, have vacancies in most sections including for Bass Trombone and Soprano. 12th Second Section National Finals 2021, potential for promotion with good result Area 2022. Sensible calendar of events including Butlins if possible.

Contact:
If you are a Percussionist, Bass, Bass Trombone, Horn or Cornet player and are interested in joining us please contact Paul Riggett on 07759155224 for a confidential chat. Look forward to hearing from you.
Rehearsals Tuesday and Thursdays 8-10pm MK41 9DT

  Map to bandroom   BEDFORD TOWN BAND
