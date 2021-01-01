1 to 3 of 3
Bollington Brass Band
Posted: 1-Oct-2021
Required:
We are in need of a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist to complete the band line up. We are a friendly 1st section band with a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.
Contact:
Please feel free to contact the band in confidence at or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023
