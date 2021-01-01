                 

Bollington Brass Band

Posted: 1-Oct-2021

Required:
We are in need of a Solo Cornet, E Flat Bass, Tuned and or Kit Percussionist to complete the band line up. We are a friendly 1st section band with a sensible contest and concert program throughout the year. Currently rehearsing Thursdays 8-10pm.

Contact:
Please feel free to contact the band in confidence at or contact our MD Peter Christian on 07854619023

  Map to bandroom   Bollington Brass Band

What's on

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 3 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Sunday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

