Enderby Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2021

Required:

Enderby Band are a progressive Championship section band in the Midlands and are looking to complete our line up of committed and talented players and need a back row cornet, soprano and percussionists (kit or tuned) to join us.



Contact:

We have just appointed a new musical director and rehearse in our own band room in Huncote which has good rail links to Leicester, Birmingham and Nottingham. If you're interested, please contact our Band Manager, Danielle Thomas on 07974 392 076.