                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Enderby Band

Posted: 3-Oct-2021

Required:
Enderby Band are a progressive Championship section band in the Midlands and are looking to complete our line up of committed and talented players and need a back row cornet, soprano and percussionists (kit or tuned) to join us.

Contact:
We have just appointed a new musical director and rehearse in our own band room in Huncote which has good rail links to Leicester, Birmingham and Nottingham. If you're interested, please contact our Band Manager, Danielle Thomas on 07974 392 076.

  Map to bandroom   Enderby Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: National Brass Band Championship of Great Britain

Saturday 2 October • Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AP

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 3 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Sunday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Enderby Band

October 3 • Enderby Band are a progressive Championship section band in the Midlands and are looking to complete our line up of committed and talented players and need a back row cornet, soprano and percussionists (kit or tuned) to join us.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

October 3 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed EEb player to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Crewe Brass

October 2 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for a top quality SOLO TROMBONE So if you fancy the challenge of the end chair then simply email the Band or message us via our Facebook page, we would love to hear from you..

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top