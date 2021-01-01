1 to 1 of 1
Farnworth and Walkden Band
Posted: 7-Oct-2021
Required:
Farnworth and Walkden Band are seeking applications for: â€¢ Principal and/or Solo Cornet (position negotiable) â€¢ Solo Trombone â€¢ Percussion The band has a sensible diary of engagements and contests to look forward to under new full time MD Paul Dalton.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Mondays and Wednesday at 8pm with easy access by car via M60 & M61 motorway; East Lancs Road and also by train to Walkden, Salford.
Interested applicants can message the band Facebook page or contact us by email on .