1 to 1 of 1
Godalming Band
Posted: 10-Oct-2021
Required:
Godalming Band seek players for euphonium, solo cornet, percussion (kit and tuned) and bass. Friendly 3rd section band rehearsing on Mon+Thu evenings in Farncombe (close to A3, GU7 3BH), with an exciting concert and contest programme (scaba, regionals).
Contact:
Email our MD (James) at
Check our website for more info: http://www.godalmingband.org.uk/vacancies.html and see our Facebook page to see what we get up to.Map to bandroom Godalming Band