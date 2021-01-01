Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Godalming Band

Posted: 10-Oct-2021

Required:

Godalming Band seek players for euphonium, solo cornet, percussion (kit and tuned) and bass. Friendly 3rd section band rehearsing on Mon+Thu evenings in Farncombe (close to A3, GU7 3BH), with an exciting concert and contest programme (scaba, regionals).



Contact:

Email our MD (James) at

Check our website for more info: http:/­/­www.godalmingband.org.uk/­vacancies.html and see our Facebook page to see what we get up to.