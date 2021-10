Arrow Valley Brass October 11 • We are seeking a Front Row Cornet, position negotiable. This is a Third Section band, conducted by Ashley Buxton. Main rehearsal Sunday am iInkberrow Worcs.easy access from Redditch, Stratford, Droitwich etc wide age range, some contests.

The Marple Band October 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene. Marple Band are a 1st Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass , variety of cornets( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Baritone & kit percussion to join us for 2022 NW Regionals.

Chinnor Silver October 10 • Due to relocation we are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE players to complete our team.. We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom.. Plans in place for concerts and contests for this friendly hardworking 2nd section band.

