Essex Police Band
Posted: 18-Oct-2021
Required:
Bb Bass player to start as and when. The Essex Police Band are drawn from a membership made up of serving and retired Essex Police staff + a majority of members from the wider community. We do not contest and practice on Wednesdays night 7.30pm.
Contact:
Please contact Mark Harvey on 07789117804 or email
Essex Police Band
Posted: 18-Oct-2021
Required:
Eb Bass player to start as and when. The Essex Police Band are drawn from a membership made up of serving and retired Essex Police staff + a majority of members from the wider community. We do not contest and practice on Wednesdays night 7.30pm.
Contact:
Contact Mark Harvey on 07789117804 or email me at