Uppermill Band

Posted: 18-Oct-2021

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND, North West 2nd Section Champions and 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly has the skills to lead the team.

Contact:
This is an exciting time to join our team with our newly appointed MD Jamie Cooper. We are back to full COVID safe rehearsals on Mon & Wed in our bandroom located in Saddleworth OL3 7HY Please call our MD 07830 128167 or email

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

