Ilkeston Brass

Posted: 19-Oct-2021

Required:

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: ILKESTON BRASS. We are on the hunt for a new MD, following the retirement of our current MD Geoff Hawley. We're a 4th Section band based in Ilkeston, East Midlands, competing at the Areas, Ents and playing community-based concerts



Contact:

Please send us your band CV: ; we'd like an idea of who you are and your band background. We'd then invite you to come and take a rehearsal and have a chat. Interested? Informal queries: Chris Barton 07967 835359 after 1800.