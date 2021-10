city of coventry brass October 23 • City of Coventry Brass still require BBb bass player. We rehearse on Thursday evenings with additional rehearsals as required prior to concerts and contests.

Welwyn Garden City Band October 21 • We are a friendly & sociable Third Section Band with a busy Christmas season rapidly approaching (Government regulations permitting). We have vacancies for SOPRANO CORNET, BBb BASS & TUNED PERCUSSIONIST players. Our MD is Duncan Wilson.

Watford Band October 21 • Watford Band are looking for players.. Do you play Bb Bass, 1st or 2nd Horn, Baritone or a Percussionist?. We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford..

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards