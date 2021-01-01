1 to 1 of 1
West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 23-Oct-2021
Required:
We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue
Contact:
Please make contact via email westsomersetbrass @gmail.com or through our website. We do have a training band for all ages, which again is on Fridays 6.30 — 7.30. Used to play want to play have a go!