Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2021

Required:

Musical Director for 3rd section band. Enthusiastic MD to work closely with the band to give an enjoyable, supportive and creative atmosphere in rehearsals, concerts and contests. We would like to appoint someone to take us to the Areas in 2022.



Contact:

Email to apply or for further information.

Closing date for applications November 27th 2021.

Auditions will be held in December 2021.