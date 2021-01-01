1 to 2 of 2
DIGGLE BAND
Posted: 27-Oct-2021
Required:
Diggle band 2nd section North West are looking to appoint with immediate effect an experienced conductor to take the band forward. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.45-9.45 pm. at Diggle Band Club. Saddleworth.
Contact:
Applications in confidence to.
Kevin Cottom. Secretary
Mob 07708313773
Email Kevin.cottom @sky.com
