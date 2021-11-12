Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Regent Community Brass

Posted: 30-Oct-2021

Required:

RCB are looking for a new musical director who will challenge the band through interesting repertoire, striking a balance between contests and concerts throughout the year. We are a third section band based in East Finchley, rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm.



Contact:

If you would like to undertake this fantastic opportunity to lead Regent Community Brass then please send your CV to before 12th November 2021; auditions will be held in early December.