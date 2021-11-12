                 

Regent Community Brass

Posted: 30-Oct-2021

Required:
RCB are looking for a new musical director who will challenge the band through interesting repertoire, striking a balance between contests and concerts throughout the year. We are a third section band based in East Finchley, rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm.

Contact:
If you would like to undertake this fantastic opportunity to lead Regent Community Brass then please send your CV to before 12th November 2021; auditions will be held in early December.

  Map to bandroom   Regent Community Brass
