Regent Community Brass
Posted: 30-Oct-2021
Required:
RCB are looking for a new musical director who will challenge the band through interesting repertoire, striking a balance between contests and concerts throughout the year. We are a third section band based in East Finchley, rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm.
Contact:
If you would like to undertake this fantastic opportunity to lead Regent Community Brass then please send your CV to before 12th November 2021; auditions will be held in early December.