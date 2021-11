October 31 • Front Row Cornet. We are a friendly, active, non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals averaging 28 players are held in Chelmsford on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church

October 30 • RCB are looking for a new musical director who will challenge the band through interesting repertoire, striking a balance between contests and concerts throughout the year. We are a third section band based in East Finchley, rehearsing on Tuesdays 8-10pm.