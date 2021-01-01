1 to 1 of 1
Easingwold Town Band
Posted: 31-Oct-2021
Required:
We have two vacancies, for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet, in our 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.
Contact:
We're 12 miles N of York, just off the A19. Our bandroom (in Croft Close, YO61 3DB) is close to Easingwold Market Place, car park adjacent. Please contact our Musical Director Alistair Shipman: 07752 382353