Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

Felling Band

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:

Felling Band (2nd Section North of England) are seeking an experienced front row cornet player. The position is negotiable with Principal Cornet an option for the right player.



Contact:

Placed 3rd an the area contest in 2019 & 20, we will be looking to improve on that in 2022 under our experienced conductor Jason Smith

For further information please contact us via our website, FB page or contact our band secretary, Sharon on 07773487810