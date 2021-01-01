                 

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a tenor trombone (position negiotable) to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Monday and Thurdays at our own band room.
To find out more, please contact Ian (Band Manager) in confidence on 07553 849338

Ibstock Brick Brass

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:
Ibstock Brick Brass are a progressive 2nd Section Band based in Coalville and are on the hunt for a front row cornet to support their line up. The band are friendly and competive with a mix of concerts & contests throughout the year

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Monday and Thurdays at our own band room.
To find out more, please contact Ian (Band Manager) in confidence on 07553 849338

