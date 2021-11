Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 3-Nov-2021

Required:

Players required in our horn and percussion sections to help us regain 3rd section status. Enquiries invited irrespective of age or experience. We rehearse Monday and Friday evenings in Deepcar Village hall at 7.30 pm under our new MD Gavin Brown.



Contact:

Our band room is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield, just 5 mins drive from J36/35A M1. Initial enquiries to Paul any time 07989728474 or